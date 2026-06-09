Towa Bird Announces North American Tour In Support Of ‘Gentleman’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Towa Bird has confirmed dates for a North American headlining tour, set to begin on September 13 at The Independent in San Francisco. From there, the songwriter—who recently released her celebrated new LP Gentleman—will perform in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Montreal, New York, Cambridge, and Washington, DC, before wrapping up on October 3 at The Foundry at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. Mother Soki will open all dates.

Gentleman was produced by Patrick Wimberly (MGMT, Blood Orange) and features Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna. The LP is the follow-up to her 2024 debut American Hero. The album was recorded in Brooklyn and Los Angeles and finds Bird reflecting on the incessant touring she did the year prior.

Towa Bird - Dog (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“The Gentleman isn’t a stage persona,” says Bird. “It’s a cultural lifestyle (e.g. Ziggy Stardust, IGOR, Silk Sonic) that represents a whole world that I want this album, myself and my fans to live in. The boys want to be the gentleman and the girls want to be with the gentleman. If the last album was a pub, this is a cocktail bar. If the last album was a white tank, this is a double-breasted suit.” She added: “In a lot of ways this record feels like a conversation with me, and a reflection of my personality and the body I inhabit. I love that all these songs sound like how I look.”

In a New York Times interview surrounding the release of Gentleman, Towa Bird and writer Phoebe Reilly reflected on the songwriting process for the album. The story reads: “Bird and Wimberly, along with several additional writers, began work on Gentleman in February of last year with the goal of pushing Bird ‘out of my comfort zone,’ she said. ‘I spent a lot of time on my first record thinking about how I can best package it for the audience,’ she continued, during a drive to nearby Echo Park. ‘This one I was like, what do I want to do?’”

Shop Towa Bird’s music on vinyl here.