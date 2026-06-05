Hear Anna Calvi Rework Jacob Alon’s ‘Don’t Fall Asleep’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Anna Calvi has released a new version of Jacob Alon’s “Don’t Fall Asleep,” featuring Alon on backing vocals. The track reimagines a song that first appeared on Alon’s Mercury Prize-nominated 2025 debut album, In Limerence, and marks the first collaboration between the British artist and the Fife-born songwriter.

The new recording places Calvi at the center of Alon’s original composition, with Alon returning in a supporting vocal role. Calvi said she was inspired by In Limerence before taking on the track, adding, “Reimagining their song ‘Don’t Fall Asleep’ from this record was incredibly exciting for me.” She also said the song’s melody, lyrics, and story drew her further into the material.

Alon described hearing Calvi’s interpretation as a meaningful exchange between two artists. “What a beautiful joy it has been to hear my song refracted through the prism of Anna’s heart,” Alon said. “She has given a whole new spectrum of life to this part of me.” Alon also said the process had revealed “a deeper feeling within it” and expressed hope that the two would work together again.

The release follows Calvi’s March EP Is This All There Is?, which featured Iggy Pop, Laurie Anderson, and The National’s Matt Berninger. Calvi is also scheduled to support David Byrne at The Piece Hall in Halifax on July 18 and DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on July 26. Alon released In Limerence in spring 2025, picked up BBC Introducing’s Artist of the Year, won the BRITs Critics’ Choice award for 2026, and received two Ivor Novello Awards, including Best Song Musically and Lyrically for “Don’t Fall Asleep.”

Listen to “Don’t Fall Asleep” here.