Mike D 5D Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Thank You’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mike D 5D, celebrated for his work as Mike D with Beastie Boys, has confirmed that his solo debut is set to arrive on August 28. Thank You marks the first full-length offering of new music from a Beastie Boys alum since 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part 2.

Thank You will be released August 28 via Capitol Records. The album was mixed by Derek “MixedByAli” Ali and mastered by Nicolas de Porcel.

Mike D has already previewed the new album with singles like “Switch Up,” “What We Got,” and the just-released “True Colors.” On “Switch Up,” Mike sings: “On the phone get your, get your full connection/ It’s not always there need some introspection/ And then you check the connection.”

Thank You began as a number of laid-back, experimental recording sessions at Mike’s home studio. Mike’s kids, Skyler and Davis, marked his first collaborators, before he invited friends like Carter Lang, Jared Solomon, Ging, Jason Lader, Eddie Ruscha, Tyran Donaldson, and more into the fold.

Mike D - True Colors (Visualizer)

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“It’s been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration,” Mike D commented. “And I just hope it’s fun for others and not overly serious, because let’s be real, I’m releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality.”

In other Beasties-related news, the legendary rap group’s To The 5 Boroughs recently returned to vinyl. The limited-edition 3LP and 2CD sets arrived on April 26. Originally released in 2004, To The 5 Boroughs is the rap group’s sixth album and was their grand comeback following 1998’s Hello Nasty.

To The 5 Boroughs topped a handful of charts, including the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Current Albums, Rap Album Sales, and Top Album Sales charts. It’s been certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Order Mike D 5D’s Thank You here.