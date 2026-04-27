Imagine Dragons’ ‘Demons’ And ‘Thunder’ Surpass Three Billion Streams At Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Imagine Dragons are no strangers to major milestones, and they just notched two more of them. Two songs by the Las Vegas band, “Demons” and “Thunder,” have recently surpassed three billion streams on Spotify. They’re the second and third tracks from the group to reach that benchmark, following “Believer,” which is well on its way to four billion.

One of the defining rock acts of their generation, Imagine Dragons are fixtures of Spotify’s Billions Club, the playlist including all tracks with at least a billion streams on the platform. The band has 11 tracks on the list: the aforementioned “Believer,” “Demons,” and “Thunder” plus “Radioactive,” “Enemy,” “Sucker For Pain,” “Natural,” “Whatever It Takes,” “Bones,” “Bad Liar,” and “Top Of The World.” They were the first group with double-digit songs in the Billions Club.

“Demons” is the older of the two new songs to cross over the three billion mark. Included on the band’s 2012 debut Night Visions, it was officially released as a single in early 2013. The Alex da Kid-produced song helped Imagine Dragons establish their foothold as a consistent presence in the upper echelon of the pop charts, following prior hit “Radioactive” into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. It was honored as Alternative Rock Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2014.

Imagine Dragons - Demons (Official Music Video)

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“Thunder” arrived in 2017 ahead of the group’s album Evolve. It once again teamed Imagine Dragons with Alex da Kid as well as co-producer Jayson DeZuzio. And like “Demons,” it was the second single from its parent album to crack the Hot 100 top 10, following “Believer.” “Thunder” ended 2017 as one of the year’s 10 best selling songs and was praised by critics from outlets like Billboard and The Guardian. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2018, the same year Imagine Dragons were the most-streamed band on Spotify.

Buy Imagine Dragons’ Night Visions here.