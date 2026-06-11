mgk And Wiz Khalifa Share ‘passport’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk and Wiz Khalifa have released the official music video for “passport,” a track from their collaborative mixtape blog era boyz. The video arrives as the two artists continue the Lost Americana North American tour, which is bringing their joint project to fans across the U.S. and Canada. The song was produced by mgk, SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child.

Shot by Sam Cahill and Daniel Kelly, the “passport” video follows mgk and Wiz Khalifa during life on the road. The clip includes scenes of the pair on a tennis court, at a pool party, and in candid offstage moments, along with performance footage from the ongoing tour. The result is a loose visual diary built around the same collaborative energy that runs through blog era boyz.

mgk, Wiz Khalifa - passport (Official Video)

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The nine-track mixtape includes “family > everything,” “everything tatted,” “MPH,” “fill my pockets,” “girl next door,” “stoned,” “passport,” “grind everyday,” and “fiberglass.” Its production credits include E. Dan, Isaac Dan, Sledgren, SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child. The project reunites two artists who emerged during the internet mixtape era and now return to that history through a full-length collaboration.

The “passport” video follows earlier visuals for “everything tatted” and “girl next door,” both connected to the blog era boyz rollout. The Lost Americana North American tour continues with June dates in Holmdel, Burgettstown, Scranton, Darien Center, Toronto, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Noblesville, Shakopee, Kansas City, West Valley City, Boise, Vancouver, Auburn, and Ridgefield.

Listen to “passport” here.