Logic And G-Eazy Announce Endless Summer Tour Part II

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Logic and G-Eazy have announced Endless Summer Tour Part II, a 23-city North American co-headlining tour that begins September 15 at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, and runs through October 28 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The newly announced run marks the pair’s first co-headlining tour together since the sold-out Endless Summer Tour in 2016, with Juicy J set to appear on select dates. Tickets go on sale starting with a Citi presale today, followed by artist presales on April 29 and a general on-sale on May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Wantagh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, and Las Vegas, among other cities. The routing also includes dates in Clarkston, Cincinnati, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Alpharetta, Rogers, Irving, Phoenix, and Chula Vista. Several of the venues are large amphitheaters, including Pine Knob Music Theatre, Leader Bank Pavilion, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, and YouTube Theater, giving the run a wider scale than a standard club outing.

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The announcement brings together two artists with long histories on the road and in mainstream rap. Logic, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper and No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, has built his catalog around releases including Under Pressure, The Incredible True Story, and Everybody, which featured the Grammy-nominated hit “1-800-273-8255.” G-Eazy, a multi-platinum rapper and producer from the Bay Area, has also maintained a steady touring profile while crossing into television and award-show appearances, including Saturday Night Live, the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The new tour follows a busy recent stretch for both artists. In 2025, G-Eazy released Helium and completed a North American tour in support of the album. Logic, meanwhile, expanded his creative run with the Tribeca debut of his first feature film, Paradise Records, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Shop Logic’s music on vinyl here.