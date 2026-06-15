Lisa Loeb’s ‘Tails’ Comes to Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lisa Loeb’s first major label album, Tails, is coming to vinyl. Originally released in 1995 by Geffen, the record by Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories includes the hit “Stay (I Missed You).” Copies of this 1LP release of Tails come on pink vinyl.

The singer-songwriter first found success when “Stay (I Missed You)” was included in the era-defining soundtrack for Ben Stiller’s 1994 film Reality Bites. The song went on to become a No. 1 hit, making Loeb the first unsigned artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. “When I wrote it, it was an expression of an argument I was going through at the time,” Loeb told People in 2024. “I enjoyed performing it, and it was a song that very quickly, people in my audiences in the early ’90s and in New York City, they connected to it, which is why Ethan Hawke wanted to pass the song along to the director of the movie Reality Bites.”

Tails followed up on the success of the song and arrived after a competitive bidding war for the musician. Loeb co-produced the album with Juan Patiño and the song features an expanded range of production from her previous releases, from the spacious rock of “Taffy” to the tender minimalism of “Sandalwood.” Several tracks, including the top 20 hit “Do You Sleep?” appeared on Loeb’s self-released 1992 album Purple Tape. Tails peaked at number thirty on the US Billboard 200.

“Loeb has an undeniable gift for creating an air of intimacy and vulnerability,” Entertainment Weekly wrote of Tails upon its release. “Which may well be enough for ‘Stay’ fans looking for additional doses of contemplative melancholy.”

In 1997, Loeb released her second major-label album on Geffen, Firecracker, which included the hit single “I Do.” From that point forward, Loeb performed under her own name.

Shop Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ Tails on pink vinyl here.