Public Enemy’s ‘Bring The Noise’ Gets Double Remix From Nico de Andrea & Austin Millz

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Two top electronic music talents have put a fresh spin on Public Enemy’s iconic “Bring The Noise.” Released in celebration of Black Music Month, a new double remix by Montreal-based Frenchman Nico de Andrea and Harlem’s Austin Millz provides house and Afro versions of the 1987 hip-hop classic.

“A song can take us into so many different worlds and different feelings,” de Andrea explains. “We first started with an Afro version then moved into a more house-driven, New York-inspired version, until we decided to release both because their uses in DJ sets can be so different. Austin definitely brought that Brooklyn energy that connected my original vision with the essence of the original Public Enemy record.”

For Millz, a native New Yorker, putting his stamp on one of the definitive hits by one of the city’s most legendary groups was an especially poignant honor. “Growing up in New York has always been loud in the best way,” he says. “The culture, the energy, the way music moves through the city… it’s where everything I do comes from. So, getting to work with Public Enemy on this is full circle.”

Bring The Noise 2026

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Remixing P.E. is a significant moment for de Andrea as well. “It’s a real honor for me to have the opportunity to work on a classic like ‘Bring The Noise,’” he says. “I was a hip-hop DJ for a long time before moving into electronic music so being able to merge both of my passions today is truly an incredible chance and a full circle.”

Public Enemy’s Chuck D shared a statement of his own, calling “Bring the Noise” Public Enemy’s “anthem of movement” and thanking Millz and de Andrea “for continuing to bring this public energy to the people.”

First surfacing on 1987’s Less Than Zero soundtrack and later appearing on Public Enemy’s world-renowned 1988 album It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back, the original “Bring The Noise” shows off the formidable combination of P.E.’s booming microphone presence plus the Bomb Squad’s blaring production. These house and Afro remixes aren’t the first time “Bring The Noise” has been transferred to another genre; Public Enemy collaborated with Anthrax on a rock version of the song in 1991.

Listen to “Bring The Noise 2026” here.