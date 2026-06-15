Kenny Whitmire Releases Debut EP ‘Fool In A King Size Bed’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Kenny Whitmire has released his debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed, via MCA. The seven-song project arrived on June 12 and follows a series of monthly releases from the Georgia-born country artist.

The EP includes “Me Being Me,” “Thought Twice About Loving You,” “You’re Getting Colder,” “I Gave Her The Moon,” “Fool In A King Size Bed,” “Ain’t Hard Livin’,” and “One Foot In The Grave.” Whitmire co-wrote several tracks on the project, including the title track with Rhett Akins and Kat Higgins. “I’m beyond excited to be releasing my debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed,” Whitmire said. “Releasing music like this is something I’ve always dreamed of. I can’t wait for y’all to get to know me and hear what I have to say as an artist.”

Kenny Whitmire - Fool In A King Size Bed (Official Music Video)

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The release follows the rollout of five songs across the first half of 2026. “Me Being Me” arrived in January, followed by “I Gave Her The Moon” in February, “You’re Getting Colder” in March, “Thought Twice About Loving You” in April, and “One Foot In The Grave” in May. The project also follows Whitmire’s move to Nashville in 2022 from Woodstock, Georgia, after one semester of college.

On Tuesday, June 10, Whitmire joined Charlie Puth at Ascend Amphitheatre during Puth’s Nashville headline show. The two performed a duet-style version of “I Gave Her The Moon,” and Whitmire also spent the evening backstage with Puth, HARDY, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, and others. Whitmire is scheduled to tour through the remainder of 2026, with dates supporting Billy Currington and Tracy Lawrence as well as appearances at Rock The Country Ocala 2026 and Rock The Country Hamburg 2026.

Listen to Fool In A King Size Bed here.