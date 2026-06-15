Sekou Announces ‘In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

British singer-songwriter Sekou has announced In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2, a new mixtape due June 26. The project follows In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 1, which was released in November 2025, and arrives as Sekou continues a year that has included headline dates, festival appearances, and new material.

The upcoming mixtape will include the previously released single “Dangerous Lover” alongside four new releases. Its tracklist also includes the forthcoming “Does She Know,” which received its live debut during Sekou’s recent UK and European headline tour. Speaking about the project, Sekou said he wanted to tell his story and express how he feels as a 21-year-old artist. He described the title as connected to feeling like an outcast while also finding value in that experience.

Sekou - Dangerous Lover (Lyric Video)

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Sekou also said the new songs came from an honest place. “When I write songs, I’m still learning about myself, and that’s what makes it exciting,” he said. The announcement follows news of Sekou’s headline show at KOKO in London on December 14. He also appeared at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, where he performed and drew praise from SZA and Kehlani.

Sekou begins his first US headline tour on June 15 at Vinyl in Atlanta. The North American run includes Elsewhere, The Hall in Brooklyn on June 21, El Cid in Los Angeles on June 24, The Troubadour in Los Angeles on June 26, and Barboza in Seattle on June 29. He will then play Montreux Jazz Festival on July 3, Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka and Tokyo in August, All Points East in London on August 21, Rock en Seine in Paris on August 26, Lalalib in Dijon on September 4, and KOKO in London on December 14. Earlier in 2026, Sekou opened for Sam Smith at the To Be Free residency in San Francisco and made his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut with “Catching Bodies” and a cover of Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.”

Listen to In A World We Don’t Belong Pt. 2 here.