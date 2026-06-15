Jacob Hackworth Releases New Single ‘Help Yourself’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jacob Hackworth has released a new song, “Help Yourself,” via MCA/Goat Island Sound. The track follows his current radio single “What Took You So Long,” which was released in March and began its country radio run in April.

“Help Yourself” was written by Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Travis Smith, and Sean Wave, with production by Jacob Durrett. The song finds Hackworth returning to the same breakup story that shaped “What Took You So Long,” but from a later point in the process. Where the earlier song centered on confusion and heartbreak, “Help Yourself” presents the ending from the perspective of someone who has had enough distance to move on.

Jacob Hackworth - Help Yourself (Audio)

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“Even though this one has a few little toxic jabs thrown in there, underneath it’s written from a healthy place where you’ve finally gotten enough distance from a situation to see it clearly and realize that the absolute best thing you can do is just speak your peace and move on,” Hackworth said. “We got to play this one live a few times last week and it’s a fun one because it’s so high energy and you can see people really vibing to it.”

The release follows a milestone week for Hackworth at CMA Fest, where he made his festival debut at the Reverb x Good Molecules Plaza. This month, he is also set to join Tucker Wetmore on tour for the third run together, with dates scheduled through the fall and a Red Rocks Amphitheatre stop in October. Earlier this year, “What Took You So Long” made a record-setting country radio debut with 128 first-week stations and 96 impact-week adds. As a songwriter, Hackworth has earned more than 60 major label cuts, including Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” Corey Kent’s “This Heart,” Morgan Wallen’s “Jack and Jill,” and six songs from Tucker Wetmore’s debut album, including “Wine Into Whiskey.”

Listen to “Help Yourself” here.