‘Laughin To Keep From Cryin’ Receives Verve Acoustic Sounds Series Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Recorded and released in 1958, just over a year before his death, Laughin’ to Keep from Cryin’ captures saxophonist Lester Young in one of his final studio sessions. Though his tone had softened, Young’s phrasing remains fluid and expressive, favoring subtlety over force. Produced by Norman Granz, the date brings together Roy Eldridge and Harry “Sweets” Edison on trumpet, whose contrasting styles—fiery drive and relaxed, bluesy restraint—create a compelling musical contrast. Backed by Hank Jones (piano), Herb Ellis (guitar), George Duvivier (bass), and Mickey Sheen (drums), the session blends small-group swing with a polished studio feel. Highlights include “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and “Salute to Benny”—a tribute to Benny Goodman, who gave Young his first clarinet—with both tracks featuring rare late-career clarinet solos by Young.

Young’s resume hardly needs to be recounted, but it’s worth reflecting on how important of a jazz musician he was: Young was named the greatest tenor saxophonist ever in a Leonard Feather poll from 1956 and was posthumously elected to the Down Beat Hall of Fame in 1959. He was famous for his way with words, as well. He’s credited with dubbing Billie Holiday “Lady Day”, and she for calling him the “President”, Young was also key in introducing phrases like “you dig” (you understand) and “bread” (money) into the wider lexicon.

The Verve / Acoustic Sounds Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve and Impulse! catalogs. Mastered from the original analog tapes by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings (QRP) in Kansas, each release pairs top-tier audio fidelity with meticulously reproduced tip-on jackets, offering faithful recreations of the original LPs for discerning listeners.

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