Jackie McLean’s ‘Vertigo’ Joins Blue Note’s Tone Poet Vinyl Series

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Note has announced the August releases of their Tone Poet Vinyl Reissue Series, including Jackie McLean’s Vertigo. Primarily drawn from a 1963 quintet session, Vertigo is composed of recordings from 1959-1963. McLean is joined on the record by jazz icons Donald Byrd, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Despite being recorded in the early 60s, Vertigo wasn’t released by the label until 1980. The album’s content reflects its title, moving through a dizzying array of styles from hard bop and slow blues to sophisticated funk and bristling post-bop. In addition to Byrd and Hancock, McLean was joined by bassist Butch Warren and drummer Tony Williams.

McLean was born into a musical family, with his father having played guitar with Tiny Bradshaw. Jackie started playing alto as a teenager, and was friends with his neighbors/future musicians Bud Powell, Thelonious Monk, and Sonny Rollins. He made his recording debut with Miles Davis in 1951, and played with various groups throughout the 50s before striking out on his own.

He released 21 albums during his time with Blue Note, from 1959 to 1967. By 1968, he was moving into the jazz education field, and took a break from playing through the 70s. He regained his passion in the 80s, and often played with his son René McLean on tenor.

As always, this stereo Tone Poet Vinyl Edition was produced by Joe Harley, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI, and packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket. The Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series was born out of Blue Note President Don Was’ admiration for the exceptional audiophile Blue Note LP reissues presented by Music Matters. Was brought Joe Harley, a.k.a. the “Tone Poet,” on board to curate and supervise a series of reissues from the Blue Note family of labels.

Shop the Blue Note Tone Poet series now.