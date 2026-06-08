Ike Quebec’s ‘Bossa Nova Soul Samba’ Receives Blue Note Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Saxophonist Ike Quebec’s take on the bossa nova craze, 1962’s Bossa Nova Soul Samba, is one of Blue Note’s August picks to be reissued through their Tone Poet Vinyl Series. Quebec’s The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions was reissued through the same series last year.

Quebec is joined on the record by Kenny Burrell, Wendell Marshall, Willie Bobo, and Garvin Masseaux. Blending Brazilian bossa nova rhythms with his blues influences, Quebec offered a unique take on the genre.

Originally a pianist, Quebec switched to tenor in the early ’40s when he was in his early 20s. It was clear he made the right decision on his 78s recorded with Blue Note and Savoy, including his hit “Blue Harlem.” As a sideman, he worked with Benny Carter, Kenny Clarke, Roy Eldridge, and Cab Calloway.

In the late ’40s, Quebec did a bit of freelancing as a Blue Note A&R man and brought Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell to the label. Drug problems kept Quebec from recording for most of the 1950s, but he made a triumphant comeback in the early ’60s. Though he came back as strong a player as ever, he was suffering from lung cancer, which claimed his life at the age of 44 in 1963.

The Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of Bossa Nova Soul Samba was produced by Joe Harley, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI, and packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket. Recent releases in the series include works from Jackie McLean, Michel Petrucciani, Big John Patton, and Curtis Amy.

“During the 2026 season of Tone Poet we’ll revisit rare gems, bold under-appreciated dates, and, of course, beloved titles from the Blue Note catalog that fans have been patiently waiting for,” Harley shared earlier this year.

Shop the Blue Note Tone Poet series now.