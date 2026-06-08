Jon Batiste Shares ‘Shine’ From ‘Black Mozart’

Cover: Courtesy of Decca Records

Jon Batiste has released “Shine,” the latest single from his forthcoming album Black Mozart (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 2). The album is set for release August 14 on Decca Records US and will arrive alongside Monk Meditations and Monk Movements, the third and fourth volumes in the Batiste Piano Series, on Verve Records.

“Shine” follows the advance tracks “Alla Blues,” “Alla Turc Movement,” and “Facile-Batiste,” with “Gospel Andante” scheduled to follow June 19. Black Mozart will be available on streaming, download, CD, standard vinyl, and two opaque cream vinyl editions, including one with a signed art card. The album’s tracklist also includes “Twinkle,” “Processional,” “Country Zart,” “Molto,” and “Molto in Cayo Hueso.”

Jon Batiste - Shine (Audio)

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Batiste said the three new volumes are intended to create a musical conversation between Mozart and Thelonious Monk at the piano. In the announcement, he described Mozart as a composer who made his own musical language while honoring predecessors, and drew a parallel to Monk as a later figure with similar command. Batiste also said he reimagined Mozart through influences from jazz, rags, stride, blues, and stomps while keeping a connection to modern classical music.

The releases follow Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart for five consecutive weeks and No. 1 on Classical Crossover Albums for nine consecutive weeks. Batiste recently began his “Jon Batiste Live: A Fantastical Musical Journey” tour, which includes symphonic concerts with the Colorado Symphony and Boston Pops, plus dates at KOKO in London, Umbria Jazz Festival, Rock in Rio, Forest Hills Stadium, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. His 2025 album Big Money won Best Americana Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his eighth Grammy win.

Listen to “Shine” here.