1958 Hank Mobley Album Gets Blue Note Classic Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Tenor saxophonist Hank Mobley’s rare self-titled 1958 album is getting re-released via the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series.

This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is mono, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Mobley’s music career began in 1951 when he was introduced to the New York City jazz scene, playing in bands like the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Mobley first worked with Blue Note in 1954, when he performed as a member of Horace Silver’s Jazz Messengers. He began leading his own dates the following year, marking the start of a 15-year run on the storied label. His Blue Note Records debut was 1955’s Hank Mobley Quartet album.

Recorded in 1957, the self-titled sextet album features fellow saxophonist Curtis Porter on alto and tenor, Bill Hardman on trumpet, Sonny Clark on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Art Taylor on drums. The set opens with Porter’s “Mighty Moe And Joe” before a stroll through the Rodgers and Hart standard “Falling In Love With Love.” Closing out the album’s first side is Milt Jackson’s “Bags’ Groove.” The second side of Hank Mobley opens with the musician’s own “Double Exposure.” The album wraps up with Porter’s “News.”

Hank Mobley was preceded by 1957’s Hank, which features jazz standards like “Time After Time” and “You’d Be So Easy to Love,” which was originally written for the 1934 Broadway show Anything Goes. Hank was reissued in 2025 as part of Blue Note’s Tone Poet Series.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series on vinyl here.