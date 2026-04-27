Nelly’s ‘Just A Dream’ Reaches One Billion YouTube Views

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A billion views may be just a dream for many, but Nelly is one of the latest artists to reach the milestone on YouTube. The rapper’s 2010 single, “Just A Dream,” is now his second music video to reach one billion views, following “Dilemma” surpassing the mark in 2021.

The video was shot in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles on August 6th, 2010 before premiering on September 21st of the same year. “Just A Dream” was directed by Sanji, known for his work with Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and Tori Amos among other artists. Shot in black and white, “Just A Dream” switches between appropriately dream-like sequences of Nelly in a car floating above the ocean and more realistic scenes of the rapper in the same car, back down on earth. The car in the video is Nelly’s own custom Ford Mustang GT, which is featured on the cover of the album 5.0 and inspired its title.

Nelly - Just A Dream (Official Music Video)

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The video stars The Vampire Diaries actor Kat Graham as Nelly’s love interest and features a cameo from former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown.

“Just A Dream” debuted at number twelve on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to peak at number three. In October 2010, the song was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. At the time, Nelly told Billboard how he knew the track was special: “When I did the song, I knew I had something; I loved the strings in it. As an artist, you get those feelings, like when I did ‘Dilemma.’”

In 2011, Nelly joined Taylor Swift onstage in Houston to perform a reimagined duet of the track after Swift expressed her love for the song online. “My daughter was like, ‘OMG!’” Nelly shared at the time. “I’m only cool to her because… Taylor tweeted about me.”

Browse Nelly’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.