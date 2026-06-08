Watch Tierra Whack’s New ‘WAX PAPER’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Tierra Whack has announced a new mixtape, WHACK’S MUSEUM, due June 19 via Interscope Records. The project follows the release of her new single “WAX PAPER,” which also arrives with an official music video shot in Whack’s native Philadelphia.

The new track is the first offering from WHACK’S MUSEUM. Ahead of the mixtape, Whack used social media to address doubters and invite them to text her with an apology, writing, “I never stopped believing in myself when you stopped believing in me.” The single centers on Whack’s sharp delivery and wordplay as she addresses critics while moving into the next phase of her catalog.

Tierra Whack - WAX PAPER (Official Music Video)

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The “WAX PAPER” video was directed by Child and frames Philadelphia in black and white. Child said the team looked to older hip-hop videos while shaping the clip’s visual approach. “Philadelphia isn’t polished,” Child said. “It’s a living museum held together by grit, community, and memory.” The director added that every frame was meant to reflect “the soul of the culture there.”

Whack’s new mixtape follows her 2024 debut album, WORLD WIDE WHACK. In May 2026, she appeared at Amazon’s Upfront series and discussed Twitch’s social reach during a presentation that also included Oprah Winfrey. In 2024, she made her voice-acting debut in the Invincible VS fighting game, connected to the Amazon Prime Video series Invincible. She also appeared as Adrienne in the Marlon Wayans-led film HIM.

Listen to “WAX PAPER” here.