Jeezy’s ‘Trap Or Die’ Video Arrives On YouTube

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

The official music video for “Trap Or Die” by Jeezy featuring Bun B is available on YouTube for the first time. The track appeared on the 2005 album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The visual features the rapper, then known as Young Jeezy, in a restaurant and representing CTE, Corporate Thugz Entertainment.

Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 was Jeezy’s commercial debut. It was supported by four singles: “And Then What” featuring Mannie Fresh, “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon, “Go Crazy,” and “My Hood.” The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. “Soul Survivor” would go on to become Jeezy’s first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. “Trap Or Die” is produced by Shawty Redd.

Jeezy - Trap Or Die ft. Bun B

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In 2005, Jeezy released his DJ Drama-hosted Trap or Die mixtape for free. “Trap or Die was when I was starting to find my voice and myself,” he told Billboard in 2025. “I don’t know what it was — maybe the universe was telling me to give it away.”

“I was coming out of Trap or Die and I started recording 101 before I had the deal. A couple songs shaping the album was ‘Trap or Die,’ ‘Get Ya Mind Right’ and a couple that were on the mixtape,” he continued. “I was like, ‘This is bigger than a mixtape. How do I get these off and put them on a project?’ Everybody was like, ‘They’re out, so people aren’t gonna want to hear them again.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that.’ I started to shape the album that way.”

Jeezy is currently performing a 2026 Las Vegas residency. The Legend of the Snowman is at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The run began Friday, May 1, 2026 and continues through the summer, with every night billed as a “Black Tie Experience.” The residency builds on the success of Jeezy’s sold-out 2025 Las Vegas run, which saw him perform Thug Motivation 101 in full, in celebration of its 20th-anniversary.

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