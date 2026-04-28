Gigi Perez Announces ‘Gigi Perez Live!’ Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Gigi Perez has announced her North American headline tour, Gigi Perez Live!, for this summer. The nine-date run begins June 14 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater and comes alongside her previously announced dates supporting Noah Kahan, as well as a July 4 performance at Rolling Stone’s Stateside Festival. An artist presale starts April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by local presales on April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

The newly announced headline dates will take Perez through Miami Beach, Charleston, Norfolk, Wallingford, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Reno, and Boise. The tour arrives just after her Coachella debut and continues a busy 2026 schedule that also includes stadium appearances with Kahan in Orlando, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Queens, Washington, Atlanta, Arlington, Denver, Pasadena, San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Seattle. The routing gives Perez a mix of theater and club headline shows between larger support dates, with her Florida stop positioned as a home-state performance for the South Florida-raised singer-songwriter.

Gigi Perez - At The Beach, In Every Life (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Perez is touring in support of her debut album, At The Beach, In Every Life, which arrived in April of last year. The 12-track set followed the breakout success of “Sailor Song,” the single that became her first No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. Perez has also built her recent profile through television appearances, including performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. In 2025, she also appeared at festivals including ACL, Bonnaroo, Hinterland, Lollapalooza, and Summerfest, while continuing dates on Hozier’s Unreal Unearth Tour. In 2026, Perez earned an American Music Award nomination in the Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist category.

Listen to Gigi Perez’s At The Beach, In Every Life here.