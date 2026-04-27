Anitta Shares ‘Meia-Noite’ Video From ‘EQUILIBRIVM’

Photo: Mar + Vin, Courtesy of Republic Records

Anitta has released the music video for “Meia-Noite,” continuing the visual story tied to her new album EQUILIBRIVM. Out now, the clip serves as the second chapter in the album’s audiovisual project, FÉ E FESTA (Faith and Celebration), following the storyline introduced in “Desgraça.” Released on April 16, EQUILIBRIVM is Anitta’s eighth studio album, and “Meia-Noite” further develops the project’s themes of spirituality, love, faith, and female empowerment through a visual language rooted in Brazilian cultural references.

According to the release, “Meia-Noite” blends funk carioca with elements of sacred Candomblé chants and channels spiritual energies associated with Exu and Pombagira. The video features a special appearance by Mayara Lima, Queen of the Drum Section for Paraíso do Tuiuti samba school. In a statement, Anitta said the song is “deeply connected to the night” and to “the street” as a place of power, adding that the video creates the atmosphere of a nocturnal ritual by bringing together Brazilian ancestry and the scale of funk sound systems, or paredões.

Anitta - Meia Noite (Official Music Video)

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The visual opens with a circle of atabaques surrounding a towering paredão sound system, with flaming clay offering vessels placed around the scene. Anitta performs with Mayara Lima in choreography by Luciana Xavier, while the imagery draws on Maculelê, the movement language of orixá archetypes, and references connected to Pombagira. Nídia Aranha, creative director of the EQUILIBRIVM project, said the body becomes a bridge between tradition and contemporary expression within the language of funk. The video also incorporates work by artist Rafa Chaves, while Ginga Pictures co-founder Felipe Britto said the team approached these cultural elements with care and specificity rather than using them as visual decoration.

The release follows a busy period for Anitta. EQUILIBRIVM arrived on April 16 with 15 tracks and guest appearances from Shakira, Liniker, Marina Sena, Luedji Luna, Ebony, Papatinho, Rincon Sapiência, King Saints, Melly, Os Garotin, Los Brasileros, Ponto de Equilíbrio, and Emanazul. “Meia-Noite” was first introduced during Anitta’s Carnival tour and later performed on Domingão com Huck alongside Luciana Xavier. The album’s visual rollout is also continuing, with “DEUS MÃE” due April 28, “RENASCIMENTO” arriving May 7, “So Much Love” set for May 19, and “Deus Existe” scheduled for May 26.

Listen to “Meia-Noite” here.