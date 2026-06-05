Hear Nia Archives’ New Single ‘Vertical’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nia Archives has released “Vertical,” the third single from her forthcoming album Emotional Junglist. The album is set for release on Friday, July 17, and follows earlier singles “Danger” and “Boys In Blue.” “Vertical” arrives with a Dylan Gee-directed video shot at night in New York City, using strobe lights, blue lighting, and layered imagery as Nia makes her way home.

The new song draws on 90s electronica while continuing Nia Archives’ approach to alt-jungle. According to a press release, Nia was inspired by Madonna’s Ray of Light era and Björk for the track’s reduced BPM and electronic feel. Speaking about the production, Nia said, “There’s this one synth that kind of beeps, and it just makes you feel a bit dissociative. That’s what I enjoy about production, how can you say something without the lyrics? I wanted it to feel like December in London.”

Nia Archives - Vertical (Official Video)

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Emotional Junglist was written throughout 2025 and is described as an album about love, including both romantic infatuation and the more difficult sides of relationships. The album was developed alongside James Ford, Ethan P. Flynn, and Julia Michaels, and its tracklist features Jorja Smith and Sampha. The full 15-song album includes “Feelingz Go Numb,” “Around Tha Bend,” “Danger,” “Vertical,” “This Could Be…,” “Dance With Me 2nite,” “Get Me Down,” “Train Of Thought,” “Superlust,” “There Goes Ma Head,” “Almost Always,” “Tender,” “The Darkest Hour,” “Lovers Grief,” and “Boys In Blue.”

The announcement follows a busy stretch for Nia Archives. In May 2026, she played a run of sold-out intimate shows in Leeds, London, and New York City. Earlier this month, she performed at Forbidden Fruits Festival in Dublin, and she is also set to appear at All Points East this summer alongside Jorja Smith and Tems.

Listen to Nia Archives’ “Vertical” here.