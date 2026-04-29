Suki Waterhouse Announces North American ‘Loveland’ Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Suki Waterhouse has announced her North American Loveland Tour, a headlining run that begins July 22 at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix and continues through October 17 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The tour is in support of her new album Loveland, which is due July 10 via Island Records, and includes dates at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 23 and New York’s Radio City Music Hall on September 24. Charlotte Lawrence, Rochelle Jordan, and Love Spells will appear on select dates, while artist presales begin April 29 ahead of the general onsale on May 1.

Waterhouse recently released the new single “Tiny Raisin” after announcing the album, following “Back in Love” as the first preview of the record. Loveland is a 14-track set and Waterhouse’s first full-length release since signing with Island Records. Loveland follows Waterhouse’s 2024 album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

Suki Waterhouse - Back in Love (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The new tour arrives as Waterhouse continues to expand her live profile with larger rooms across North America. The newly announced dates reflect that step up, with venues including Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, The Fillmore Detroit, and Radio City Music Hall.

The announcement follows a busy stretch for Waterhouse. Last year, Waterhouse provided tour support for the North American leg of Laufey’s A Matter of Time Tour. Looking ahead to this summer, she’ll also be playing festivals, including Lollapalooza, which runs July 30 through August 2, and Hinterland on August 2.

Listen to Suki Waterhouse’ “Back In Love” here.