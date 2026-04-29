Ariana Grande Announces Eighth Album ‘petal’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ariana Grande has announced her eighth studio album, petal, which will be released July 31 via Republic Records. Executive produced and co-written by Grande and ILYA, the project is now available to pre-order.

Grande described petal as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.” The release adds a new full-length to a catalog that has produced nine Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and seven No. 1 song debuts. Grande also made chart history as the first artist since The Beatles to hold the top three spots on the Hot 100 simultaneously, with “7 rings,” “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” and “thank u, next.” In 2020, she became the first artist to debut three songs at No. 1 on the Hot 100 within a single calendar year. Those milestones arrive alongside a screen career that has recently brought her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

More recently, 2024’s eternal sunshine debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running No. 1 album of Grande’s career. That album also spawned back-to-back Hot 100 No. 1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” On screen, Grande played Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked films, which has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide and earned her nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards. Additionally, Grande has also completed work on Universal’s Focker-In-Law, due this November, and is set for a 2027 West End debut in Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jonathan Bailey.

Pre-order Ariana Grande’s petal here.