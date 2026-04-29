Daddy Yankee, Shenseea Share ‘Echo’ For FIFA Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea have released “Echo,” a new collaboration for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. Issued on April 28 via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings, the song was co-produced and executive produced by Tainy and built around a sample of Ibrahim Maalouf’s “Red & Black Light.” Additional production came from Maalouf, Massari, Adium, Jota Rosa, and Albert Hype.

The release pairs two artists from different corners of Caribbean music on a song that links dancehall and reggaeton. Daddy Yankee said the project offered “an opportunity to bring people together beyond any language or border.” Shenseea added that music and fútbol “speak a universal language,” casting the single as part of the tournament’s broader international setup.

Echo

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“Echo” arrives as the third single connected to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, following “Lighter” by Jelly Roll and Carín León and “Por Ella” by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda. FIFA has been rolling out the album in stages ahead of the 2026 tournament, using each release to add another regional angle to the project.

The announcement also lands during an active period for both artists. On April 7, 2026, the Latin Recording Academy named Daddy Yankee its 2026 Person of the Year, with the gala set for November 11 in Las Vegas. In October 2025, he returned with Lamento en Baile, his first studio album in three years, alongside the single “El Toque.” Shenseea, meanwhile, began 2026 with “Talk To Me Nuh,” a March release with Vybz Kartel and Rvssian. Her second album, Never Gets Late Here, arrived in May 2024 after the singles “Hit & Run,” “Die For You,” and “Neva Neva,” and the project later appeared among the nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Listen to “Echo” here.