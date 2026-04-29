Jeremy Jordan Discusses Channeling Bobby Darin In ‘Just In Time’ Musical

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jeremy Jordan, who has taken over for Jonathan Groff as the lead in Just in Time, stopped by TODAY to discuss his new role, which features him starring as the late, great Bobby Darin. The interview and performance for “Beyond the Sea” arrives just a few weeks before what would have been Darin’s 90th birthday on May 14.

In the conversation, Jordan spoke about joining a show that’s been a smash on Broadway for over a year. He said, “It’s nice to step into something that’s already going. It takes a little bit of the pressure off. What’s kind of great about this specific role is that they really let me bring my own energy to it. It feels brand new while still being this great show that everybody’s come to love.”

The actor and singer also sung the praises of his co-star, Isa Briones, who stars in the show as Connie Francis. Briones is known for her role on HBO’s celebrated hospital drama The Pitt.

Jordan also spoke about the stage design for the show, saying, “It’s part nightclub concert, part play. It sort of interweaves through there. There’s a lot of audience interaction and connection. It’s kind of unlike anything you’ll see on Broadway because it feels like it’s not really a show, it’s this sort of experience. You kind of feel like you’re there with Bobby Darin.”

Just In Time, which is billed as a jukebox musical, has had a tremendous run on Broadway. At the 2025 Tony Awards, the show was nominated for Best Orchestrations, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Jonathan Groff), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Gracie Lawrence). At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the soundtrack was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

Watch the interview and performance by Jeremy Jordan here.