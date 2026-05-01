Snow Patrol’s ‘Eyes Open’ Gets 20th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Snow Patrol’s Eyes Open album is receiving a special deluxe reissue for its 20th anniversary.

The expanded 2LP edition, complete with new sleeve notes by lead singer and guitarist Gary Lightbody, comes with two color options: gold or clear vinyl pressing. It will include seven B-sides from the original album, along with the standalone hit “Signal Fire,” as well as rare fan favourites and the rarity “Perfect Little Secret.” The anniversary reissue will also be available in a standard 2CD version.[artist_pages_shopify_links_product_ids_pre][artist_pages_shopify_links_product_ids_post]

Eyes Open, originally released in April 2006, marks Snow Patrol’s fourth album. It features six singles, including “Hands Open,” “Set the Fire to the Third Bar,” “Open Your Eyes,” “Shut Your Eyes,” as well as the Top 10 hits “You’re All I Have” and “Chasing Cars.” The LP was the best-selling album in the UK at the time of its release, selling over one million copies. It also hit No. 9 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is certified 8x Platinum.

Snow Patrol - Open Your Eyes (Official Video)

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“Chasing Cars,” the alternative rock band’s most iconic and biggest single to date, peaked at No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune also earned nominations for Best Rock Song at the 2007 Grammy Awards and Best British Single at the 2007 Brit Awards. The song also entered the pop culture stratosphere in 2006, appearing in the season two finale of Grey’s Anatomy and the season three finale of One Tree Hill.

In February, Grey’s Anatomy honored the late Eric Dane (who played Mark “McSteamy” Sloan) with an emotional tribute that played at the end of its Feb. 26 episode. It featured a cover of Snow Patrol‘s “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt and Fleurie alongside a montage of the character’s most memorable moments from the ABC medical drama.

Buy Snow Patrol’s Eyes Open on vinyl here.