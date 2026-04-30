Blue Note Celebrates International Jazz Day With New Essentials Series

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Note Records has announced the launch of Blue Note Essentials, which aligns with International Jazz Day 2026. The series aims to introduce classic albums to new fans of the genre.

The initial five titles feature all-time records from jazz icons. They include: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ Moanin’; Chet Baker’s Chet Baker Sings; Herbie Hancock’s Maiden Voyage; Horace Silver’s Song For My Father, and Lee Morgan’s The Sidewinder. Six additional titles to be released later in the year include LPs from Cannonball Adderley, Wayne Shorter, Eric Dolphy, Kenny Burrell, Grant Green, and John Coltrane.

Moanin’, and the rest of the releases, will arrive on June 26. Originally self-titled, the album was later renamed Moanin’ thanks to the popularity of the one-of-a-kind opening track, led by pianist Bobby Timmons.

Chet Baker Sings includes hits like “My Funny Valentine,” “That Old Feeling,” and “I Fall In Love Too Easily,” while Maiden Voyage from Hancock features the pianist joined by his Miles Davis Quintet bandmates Ron Carter on bass and Tony Williams on drums, along with Freddie Hubbard on trumpet and George Coleman on tenor saxophone.

Song For My Father from Silver is highlighted by the title track, which is a dedication to his father that was inspired in part by both his Cape Verdean heritage and the music Silver had heard on a trip to Brazil. Lastly, The Sidewinder features five Morgan originals recorded with tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson, pianist Barry Harris, bassist Bob Cranshaw, and drummer Billy Higgins.

Each Essentials title will be affordably priced and are mastered from hi-resolution digital masters on 140gm vinyl. The new series joins other collections from Blue Note, like the Classic Vinyl Series. Earlier this month, Kenny Burrell’s 1958 album Blue Lights Volume 1 became one of the latest records to be reissued as part of the series. That Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is mono, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Shop the Blue Note Essentials Vinyl Series on vinyl here.