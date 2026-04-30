Bob Marley’s ‘Rastaman Vibration’ To Receive 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Bob Marley’s Rastaman Vibration was released on April 30, 1976, and 50 years later the album is being reissued for its anniversary. Rastaman Vibration marked Bob Marley’s first album to land in the U.S. top ten and includes the hit “Roots, Rock, Reggae.”

This new limited edition release features a special textured LP jacket that honors the original printed hemp-like cover. The vinyl will be pressed on a one-of-a-kind Green Swirl edition.

Rastaman was recorded in Kingston, Jamaica, and mixed in Miami, Florida by bass player Aston Barrett and Island Records boss Chris Blackwell.

Rastaman Vibration included several Marley classics including “Crazy Baldheads,” “Positive Vibration,” and the emotive “Johnny Was,” which was later covered by Stiff Little Fingers for their debut album, Inflammable Material. The album was recorded between 1975’s Live! and the iconic Exodus from 1977.

Nathan Bush wrote in his AllMusic review, “‘War,’ for one, remains one of the most stunning statements of the singer’s career…Equally strong are the likes of ‘Rat Race,’ ‘Crazy Baldhead,’ and ‘Want More.’ These songs are tempered by buoyant, lighthearted material like ‘Cry to Me,’ ‘Night Shift,’ and ‘Positive Vibration.’”

Following the album’s release, Marley and the Wailers embarked on US, European, and UK tours. The latter included six shows in four days at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. Reviews of both the album and the live shows often mentioned both Marley’s seemingly endless talent and charisma and the skillful playing of the Wailers. In particular, many praised the sturdy rhythm section of the Barrett brothers, Carlton (on drums) and Aston (bass and the aforementioned co-producer of Rastaman Vibration).

In other Bob Marley reissue news, the legendary artist’s 1978 album Kaya was reissued on April 20, in celebration of 420. The album, which includes “Is This Love,” is for sale as a special “420” edition picture disc featuring a unique cover art treatment with a silver mirror laminate. This picture disc reissue is available only through the official Bob Marley online shop.

Buy Bob Marley’s Rastaman Vibration on limited edition Green Swirl vinyl here.