LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” has become the latest hit to join Spotify’s Billions Club. The track, released in 2011 by the duo of Redfoo and Sky Blu, propelled the electro-pop act to superstardom.

Featuring vocalist Lauren Bennett, the song was a massive success upon release, peaking at No.1 on charts across 20 different countries. Additionally, the track remains the best-selling single of all time in Australia. The track’s accompanying music video has accumulated a staggering 2.5 billion views on YouTube alone. “Party Rock Anthem” made its home atop the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed there for six consecutive weeks, making it LMFAO’s first No.1 hit.

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock

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Sorry for Party Rocking, which also included “Champagne Showers” and fellow US chart-topper “Sexy and I Know It,” entered the Top 10 on a number of global charts. Additionally, in 2018, “Party Rock Anthem” was officially certified Diamond by the RIAA.

In a 2015 oral history of the track with Billboard, the duo and others affiliated with the song spoke about how the track helped catapult their careers. Sky Blu attributed some of its success to the power of manifestation. He said: “Me and Foo, we heavily believe in The Secret – manifesting your dreams — so we had a goal to be No.1 around the world and sell out the Staples Center, where the Lakers play.” Martin Kierszenbaum, the founder of Cherrytree Records, also recalled hearing an early version of the song. He explained, “I was in Kansas City because I was spending Christmas there, and [Redfoo] sends me ‘Party Rock Anthem.’ I hear it, and I go, ‘Oh my God, this is massive.’” From there, the duo incorporated the “shuffling” dance, which had grown popular on YouTube, and integrated it into their music video. “Party Rock Anthem” became the unofficial anthem for shuffling. Explained “Party Rock Anthem” music director Mickey Finnegan: “I first met LMFAO in Hollywood before they had become who they were…The first thing Redfoo did when he played the new song was open YouTube and show me shuffling. He was like, ‘This dance is so cool!’”

Reflecting on the song hitting one billion streams on Spotify this week, Sky Blu said: “Being able to create something that makes the world dance is beyond words. This movement wasn’t something you could pay for with ads, it was totally organic. It shows that no matter what your view on life is, what your religion is, or your age, at the end of the day people just want to have fun, dance, and create timeless memories with the people they love, because that’s what really matters. THANK YOU FOR A BILLION STREAMS, AND HERE’S TO A TRILLION MORE!!!!!”

Redfoo, meanwhile, reminded uDiscover that “The Party Rock era was a big risk. We went against the grain on purpose, bringing that underground EDM ‘build and drop’ sound into the pop world to shift what mainstream music could be. It was all intentional, but none of it would have worked without the fans who took a chance on us just like we took a chance on the music. From cookouts and weddings to football games and school dances, seeing this music become a part of people’s lives means everything. Now hearing it get passed down to the next generation is the most rewarding part of the journey. This one is for everybody who ever supported us, danced to us, and party rocked with us. Because it was always about one thing: ‘Everybody just have a good time.’”

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