The-Dream Returns With ‘Bring That Body’ Single

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

The-Dream has released “Bring That Body,” his first official solo single in more than a decade. The track, out now via RadioKilla Records and Republic Records, also serves as the first preview of Love Hate II, the sequel to his 2007 debut Love Hate.

THE-DREAM - Bring That Body (Official Audio)

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The new single opens with The-Dream’s “Radio Killa” tag and centers on his call, “Bring that body over here.” The release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, who has written or produced records for Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber.

The-Dream said Love Hate II explores relationships and romance in the present day. “I want to make a record about where love is now,” he said. “Relationships became cheapened. People used to fight for their love.” Variety previously reported that the project is expected to include contributions from T.I., Rick Ross, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and additional artists.

The single follows recent recognition from The New York Times, which named The-Dream one of “The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.” The publication cited his work on Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” In 2025, The-Dream won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his contributions to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. The announcement also follows recent credits on Clipse’s “All Things Considered,” Rosalía’s “Sauvignon Blanc,” and Summer Walker’s “Allegedly.”

Listen to “Bring That Body” here.