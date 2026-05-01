Becky Hill Shares New Song ‘Hands On Me’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Becky Hill has released a new song, “Hands On Me,” her first new music since her 2024 UK Top 3 album Believe Me Now? The track marks the beginning of a new era for the artist and offers a first glimpse into her forthcoming third album.

“Hands On Me” is an electro-house track that pairs Hill’s vocals with an uptempo crossover hook. Ahead of its official release, clips shared online generated over one million views on TikTok. It arrives as the latest chapter in a career that has seen Hill accumulate over 3.5 billion streams and 19 UK Top 20 singles, with previous collaborations including Chase & Status on the drum ‘n’ bass single “Disconnect” and Lewis Thompson on “Side Effects.” Hill has also won two BRIT Awards over the course of her career, one of which she shares with David Guetta. She released her debut album, Only Honest On The Weekend, in 2021.

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Beyond her discography, Hill has established herself as a consistent live performer. Since emerging from The Voice UK, where she made it to the semi-finals on Jessie J’s team, she has notched dates at key UK festivals like Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds, and sold out a 2024 UK arena headline tour, as well as a US run. A busy summer of shows lies ahead, with Hill set to headline a range of outdoor events and festivals across the UK and Europe, including Creamfields in Cheshire and Poland’s BitterSweet Festival, with additional dates running from June through August.

Offstage, Hill has been vocal about championing female, queer, and non-binary creatives within dance music, and has spoken publicly and with conviction about issues of visibility, credits, and recognition in the industry. She has hosted The Art of Rave, a podcast focused on club culture and the artists who have shaped it, since 2020.

Listen to Becky Hill’s “Hands On Me.”