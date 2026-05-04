Baylee Lynn Releases ‘Heart On My Sleeve (Expanded Edition)’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Baylee Lynn has released Heart On My Sleeve (Expanded Edition), a seven-song version of her debut EP, via The Core Records. The expanded edition, released May 1, includes the new ballad “That’s What I’ll Be,” which appeared on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter also shared a lyric video for “That’s What I’ll Be.” The track was produced by AJ Pruis, whose credits include work with Megan Moroney and Maddie & Tae, and was co-written by Lynn, Jenna Shuffler, Pruis, and Mia Mantia. “As soon as we wrote ‘That’s What I’ll Be,’ I knew that the world needed to hear it,” Lynn said. “When you’re going through a hard time, sometimes all you need to help you through is to hear that everything’s going to be okay.”

That's What I'll Be (Lyric Video / From the Netflix Series "Nobody Wants This" Season 2)

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The expanded EP also features Lynn’s debut single “Cautiously Optimistic,” along with “John, Dear,” “Heart On My Sleeve,” “Heard That,” “You Didn’t Love Me,” and “Counting Tiles.” “That’s What I’ll Be” joins a soundtrack lineup that also includes Just Jayne, Ella Langley, and Kacey Musgraves. Lynn, now based in Nashville, is from Greeneville, Tennessee, and began singing in church before learning guitar at age 6 and writing her first song at age 13.

The release follows “Cautiously Optimistic,” which arrived in summer 2025 and topped a Billboard new music poll with 64 percent of the vote. In late February 2026, Baylee Lynn released “You Didn’t Love Me,” a ballad that later became part of the expanded Heart On My Sleeve tracklist. Earlier in 2026, Baylee Lynn also joined Maddox Batson for a 14-date North American support run, bringing the Tennessee singer-songwriter to cities across the continent.

Listen to Baylee Lynn Heart On My Sleeve (Expanded) here.