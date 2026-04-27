Kassi Ashton Shares New Track ‘Bitches’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

The country singer-songwriter Kassi Ashton has shared a new single titled “Bitches.” The song is an unapologetic anthem that reclaims a loaded word. With punchy lyricism, Ashton honors a lineage of strong, outspoken women: “I come from a long line of bitches/Thick-skinned, tough-as-nails misses/So don’t act surprised when I speak my mind, I come from a long line of bitches.”

“This isn’t just a new song. This is a benchmark of huge changes and the start of something that is so authentic for me creatively that I’m chomping at the bit to get it to you,” says Ashton. “It only made sense for ‘Bitches’ to come first and start the next era with somewhat of a warning.”

In a recent Substack post, Ashton wrote about the journey towards becoming “brutally honest, both in business and in the lyrics I write, the sounds I make.”

Kassi Ashton - Bitches (Official Music Video)

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She continued, “I started having fun. Like actual fun. People I care about started having fun too. So I’m going to keep moving this way. I’m going to keep being brutally honest. Keep demanding, keep pushing, keep asking, keep ‘misbehaving.’”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-based musician shared a song titled “Rain in Texas,” which was featured in the hit Paramount+ series Landman. She also presented a reimagined version of her viral hit “Sounds Like Something I’d Say” featuring Parker McCollum.

Ashton and McCollum are reuniting this summer as Ashton joins McCollum for select tour dates across the U.S. In 2024, Ashton released her debut studio album, Made from the Dirt. It includes the singles “Drive You Out of My Mind” and “Called Crazy.” The latter became her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In 2018, Ashton dropped her first single with the MCA Nashville imprint. The song, “California, Missouri,” was named after her hometown.

Listen to “Bitches” here.