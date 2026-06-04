Laci Kaye Booth Sets New Album For September Release

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Laci Kaye Booth will release her new album Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart on September 18 via Lost Highway Records. The project marks Booth’s third album and her first for the label. Produced by Ben West, the album follows her 2024 release The Loneliest Girl In The World, which appeared on the Los Angeles Times‘ list of the year’s best albums.

Booth previewed Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart with the new single “Ethereal Redneck Shit,” which is out now. The track arrives with an official video directed by Natalie Sakstrup, who also directed Booth’s visuals for “Luck Of The Draw” and “I’m In Love With A Man.” Kenneth Herron produced the video, which features Booth on a farm with friends in a hot tub and sharing her bucket list.

Laci Kaye Booth - Ethereal Redneck Shit (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be an album about love,” Booth said in the announcement. The press release describes the album’s cover art as showing Booth in an embrace while a mushroom cloud appears in the distance. The album was made with West, who also produced The Loneliest Girl In The World and has worked with Stephen Wilson Jr. and Ella Langley.

Booth will perform during CMA Fest in Nashville this week, including appearances at Spotify House on June 4, the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 5, and the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage on June 7. Her 2026 itinerary also includes Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky on June 6, Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey on June 18, and LASSO in Montréal on August 15. Booth will also support Ella Langley on select July dates, including Pikeville, Kentucky on July 23, Cary, North Carolina on July 24, North Charleston, South Carolina on July 25, Gilford, New Hampshire on July 30, and Canandaigua, New York on July 31.

Order Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart here.