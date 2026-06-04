Wyatt Flores Begins New Chapter With ‘Scared Of Heights’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Wyatt Flores has announced his new album, Scared of Heights, which will arrive July 31 via Island Records and MCA. Ahead of the album, the Oklahoma singer, songwriter, and musician will share the new song “Half The Man” on June 5. The project is Flores’ first since partnering with MCA and follows the release of several new tracks earlier this year.

Scared of Heights was produced by Charlie Handsome, Jacob “JKash” Hindlin, and Gian Stone. Across 13 songs, Flores looks at his life in recent years and the process of confronting difficult periods to find moments of stability. “I finally feel like I know who I’m supposed to be, right here in this moment,” Flores said. “I’m not second-guessing myself anymore on what the music’s supposed to be, what I’m supposed to be chasing, or who I’ve become.”

Wyatt Flores - Scared of Heights (Trailer)

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Flores previewed the album this spring with “Drive All Night” and “Runnin’ On E.” The new album also arrives as Flores continues the Drive All Night Tour, which includes upcoming stops at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Citizens Live at The Wylie in Pittsburgh, and The Truth in Nashville. Select dates will feature The Red Clay Strays or Koe Wetzel as part of the itinerary.

Scared of Heights follows Flores’ first live album, Live At Cain’s Ballroom, and his 2024 full-length debut, Welcome to the Plains. That album led to appearances on NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions,” and NPR’s All Things Considered. Flores recently received the Rising Star Award from the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. He has also been recognized on Rolling Stone’s 25 Future of Music list, received the PLUS1 Rising Star Award, earned a 2024 Americana Honors & Awards nomination, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Order Wyatt Flores’ Scared of Heights here.