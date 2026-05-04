Jessie Reyez Enlists Muni Long For ‘Ain’t U Tired?’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Jessie Reyez has released “Ain’t U Tired?,” a new single featuring Muni Long, via FMLY/Island Records. The Grammy-nominated, six-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter also shared an official visualizer for the collaboration, which is out now.

“Ain’t U Tired?” brings Reyez and Long together on a love song built around direct, emotional vocals and piano. The accompanying visualizer places the two artists in a tropical setting with palm trees, sandy swings, and a camper van in the background. The video was released alongside the single, giving the track a visual counterpart on the day of release.

The new song follows Reyez’s April single “N.Y.F.F.,” a rap-sung track about ending a relationship with an unfaithful ex. In March, Reyez released $TILL PAID, a five-track EP marking one year since her 2025 album PAID IN MEMORIES. The EP included a remix with British rapper Stormzy and arrived after Reyez completed her sold-out PAID IN MEMORIES headline world tour in 2025.

Jessie Reyez - AIN’T U TIRED? (FEAT. MUNI LONG) [Official Visualizer]

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PAID IN MEMORIES featured more than 20 tracks and collaborations with Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Miguel, Lil Yachty, 6LACK, Lil Wayne, and Deyaz. The album included “GOLIATH,” “NYB,” “PSILOCYBIN & DAISIES,” and “COULDN’T B ME.” In 2024, Reyez received Billboard Canada’s Women in Music Trailblazer Award and was recognized as a TikTok Visionary Voice for Latin Heritage Month. Also in 2024, she performed at Lollapalooza in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, played Corona Capital in Mexico City, and joined U.S. arena dates on Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour. Her song “Imported” featuring 6LACK recently reached RIAA 2x Platinum certification, while “Figures” is also certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

Listen to “AIN’T U TIRED?” here.