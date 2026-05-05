Wyatt Flores Shares New Single ‘Drive All Night’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Wyatt Flores has shared his new single “Drive All Night,” out now via MCA/Island Records. The song arrived May 1, 2026, after Flores performed it during his set at Stagecoach, where he also joined Isaac Slade of The Fray for a performance of “How To Save A Life.”

Flores said the song came from a different place than much of the material he has been writing for his next album. “I always leave for long drives as the sun’s going down,” he said. “Most of the next album was written on the heels of a breakup, except this one. This was the last song written on the album. If she’s questioning if you’re serious about her, driving all night is the fastest way to prove it.”

Wyatt Flores - Drive All Night (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“Drive All Night” was produced by Charlie Handsome, Jacob “JKash” Hindlin, and Gian Stone. The track follows “Runnin’ On E,” Flores’ first release of 2026. Flores is also continuing the Drive All Night Tour, which includes upcoming stops at Nashville’s The Truth on November 21, Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company on June 14, and Pittsburgh’s Citizens Live at The Wylie on November 15. He is also set to join George Strait and Cody Johnson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, and will appear on select dates with The Red Clay Strays and Koe Wetzel later this year.

The announcement follows a busy period for the Oklahoma artist, who released his debut studio album Welcome To The Plains in 2024 after issuing the live album Live At Cain’s Ballroom. In 2024, Flores received an Emerging Act of the Year nomination at the Americana Honors & Awards and was included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut, surpassed 325 million streams, and had “Please Don’t Go” reach Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. His song “Before I Do,” with Jake Kohn, appeared on the soundtrack for the 2024 film Twisters.

Listen to “Drive All Night” here.