Miranda Lambert Announces New Single ‘Crisco’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Miranda Lambert has been busy cooking up her new era. The country superstar has announced “Crisco,” her first single with new label partner MCA, set for release May 15.

Lambert wrote “Crisco” with Aaron Raitiere, Jesse Frasure, and Chill Fellacheck. The song reportedly finds Lambert forging ahead into a new sonic frontier, blending country soul with ‘70s disco. Nods to classics like Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights” and the Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton duet “Islands in the Stream” are promised, too.

“It has so many elements of the country music that I love that I’ve never put on tape,” Lambert says. “There’s a looseness to it, a joy. It feels like dancing in your kitchen with the person you love, spinning old records, not overthinking a thing.”

Lambert recently announced her team-up with MCA, whose president and CEO Mike Harris praised her as “a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music.”

Upon joining the label, Lambert shared comments of her own on the partnership.

“Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people—songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members—to match the moment,” she said. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

Crisco (Preview)

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Lambert is one of the most acclaimed and accomplished forces in music today, with seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards, and innumerable RIAA certifications. Her recent Chris Stapleton collab “A Song To Sing” marked her biggest streaming debut to date and was nominated for a Grammy. Lambert is co-founder of the record label Big Loud Texas and a writer behind hits for other artists, including Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Listen to “Crisco” here.