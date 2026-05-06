Xavi Shares Debut English Language Song, ‘Find Us Again’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Música Mexicana rising sensation Xavi has released his first-ever track sung entirely in English. “Find Us Again” marks a significant new direction for the singer, who has always made his Mexican-American identity a pillar of his music.

The track will be featured on Xavi’s forthcoming sophomore album, Dosis, which will be released on May 21. When the Phoenix-born songwriter announced the album late last month, he also revealed the cover art, which features a heart covered in rubies. Fans recognized a similarity between the cover and a ruby necklace Xavi has been wearing since last year, when he officially began the Dosis era.

Xavi - Find Us Again (Official Video)

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Xavi first broke through in 2024 when “La Diabla” (“She Devil”) made its way to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in the beginning of that year. At the time, Xavi was 19-years-old and relatively unknown. All that changed with “La Diabla,” which is a “tumbados románticos” song, one that tells of a relationship between a bad boy and his equally mischievous love interest.

Xavi, born Joshua Xavier Gutiérrez, was raised between Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. In a 2024 interview with Billboard, he spoke about how this upbringing inspired his unique blend of traditional corridos music with updated beats. “We are the first generation to move here, to give [ourselves] a better life,” Xavi explained.

In that interview, Interscope executive vp Nir Seroussi compared Xavi to another famous Interscope Records artist. Seroussi said, “When [Interscope CEO] John Janick signed Billie, she was 14. It took three years to develop her, not just as an artist, but as a person. It’s about the experiences, the life lived that feeds into the maturity of songs and songwriting. That’s what we see in Xavi — a star who was always destined to shine.” With the imminent arrival of Dosis, Xavi is looking to make good on that prediction.

Listen to “Find Us Again” here.