Juanes Shares New Version Of ‘Madre’ For Mother’s Day

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Juanes has shared an ode to mothers everywhere with a new acoustic version of “Madre.” The song, which arrives in time for Mother’s Day, originally served as the final track on his most recent album, JuanesTeban. The song is Juanes’ tribute to his own mother following her passing last year at the age of 95. The track arrived alongside a music video, directed by Juanes, Diego Cadavid, and Mario Alzate.

Regarding the song, Juanes shared a lengthy note, explaining: “‘Madre’ is a song I started writing three or four years ago during a very delicate time in my mom’s life. She was very ill and had gone through several serious episodes in the hospital; we thought she could pass away at any moment, and I felt the need to start writing this song for her. The first version was very sad and slow, but over time, when I met up with [album co-producer] Nico Cross, we decided to change its direction: raise the key, increase the BPM, and turn it into a celebration. I worked on the lyrics with Alexis Díaz Pimienta, an incredibly talented Cuban poet and great friend. I also invited Sofía Montoya to sing the backing vocals, she’s part of Cantoalegre. She brought in several friends who were also part of that choir, which is so important in Medellín’s musical history.

Juanes - Madre (Visualizer)

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“The most beautiful part was that my mom got to hear the song before she passed away. She loved it, and that moment was deeply special to me. ‘Madre’ is a very important song to me. It’s for my mom, but from a place of love, gratitude, and celebration of her life, for giving me life and placing me in this world. So this song is for you, Doña Alicia.”

It’s been an exciting time for Juanes fans, as the celebrated singer confirmed a new world tour back in February. The run of 50 global dates will include a North American leg kicking off on September 3 in Orlando, FL. The trek will hit cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and Houston before wrapping on October 22 in San Diego, CA.

Browse Juanes’ music on vinyl and CD here.