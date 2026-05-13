Hear The Tragically Hip’s First Songs From New Live Album

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Tragically Hip will release the live album Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 on August 21, 2026, via UMe. The collection features recordings from the band’s final cross-Canada tour and arrives one day before CBC rebroadcasts The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, the band’s final concert, on August 22 at 7 p.m. local time.

The album includes performances from the Man Machine Poem Tour, a 15-date run that ended in the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario. Two tracks from the release, “Fifty-Mission Cap,” recorded in Edmonton, and “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car,” recorded on the final night in Kingston, are out now. The full album has been mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by the band’s longtime audio engineer Mark Vreeken.

The Tragically Hip - Locked In The Trunk Of A Car (Live July 22 - August 20, 2016 / Audio)

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CBC will air The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration commercial-free on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio, and CBC Music’s YouTube page. The broadcast will also be available across North America on SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One channel 169 and Canada Talks channel 167, while SiriusXM’s The Tragically Hip Radio channel 757 and Iceberg channel 758 will play the live album in full. “For three hours on a summer night, all of Canada paused to celebrate and pay tribute together through the power of music,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment at CBC.

The announcement follows the band’s 2024 designation as Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors and the release of the four-part Prime Video documentary No Dress Rehearsal. The series won the People’s Choice Award for Documentary at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and later received 7 Canadian Screen Awards. In 2024, The Tragically Hip also partnered with Genesis Publications on This Is Our Life, a 300-page book built from the band’s personal archives. In September 2026, The Tragically Hip will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Listen to “Fifty-Mission Cap” and “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car” here.