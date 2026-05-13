mgk and Wiz Khalifa Team Up For New Single ‘girl next door’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk and Wiz Khalifa have reunited to share a summer-ready party starter entitled “girl next door.” The song arrives as the Pittsburgh rapper gears up to join mgk on the second North American leg of his lost americana tour, which will continue on Friday, May 15.

The song was produced by frequent mgk collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child, and samples indie electronic duo Sweet Trip. It marks mgk and Wiz Khalifa’s first song together since their 2013 track “Mind of a Stoner.”

mgk & Wiz Khalifa - girl next door (Official Music Video)

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The music video, directed by Sam Cahill alongside Gianni Paolo, features mgk and Wiz going back to their high school days, plotting ways in which they can connect with the girls next door. At one point, they go over the game plan, checking off accomplished goals like “muscles,” “house with a pool,” “lawn care,” and “gardening.” Next up, they need to “talk to them/approach.” The video ends with the two artists approaching the door of their crushes.

Last month, mgk linked up with another—though decidedly different—legend when he recruited Fred Durst for “FIX UR FACE.” The single paired mgk with the Limp Bizkit frontman, bringing together aesthetics of late-1990s nu-metal with contemporary alt-rock production. “FIX UR FACE” was written and produced alongside longtime collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, RookXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child.

“FIX UR FACE” earned mgk his first ever No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and also landed at No.1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The music video was shot across Prague, Munich, Dublin, Berlin, London, Nashville, and Los Angeles during the greater lost americana tour.

Speaking of the lost americana tour, mgk and Wiz will continue the trek beginning in Wheatland, CA. From there, the duo will hit cities like Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; and Kansas City, MO before concluding on July 1 in Ridgefield, WA.

Listen to “girl next door” here.