The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Stray Kids’ First Eight Releases All Top Album Chart, Set Billboard Record

The band’s most recent effort, ‘SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT,’’ debuted at No.1.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ November release SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, setting history on the chart in the process. The South Korean boy band are now the first act to debut their first eight charting albums at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

In other achievements, the group also continued to solidify their standing as the K-Pop group with the most No.1 albums on the chart, and as the group with the most No.1 albums of the 21st century. With DO IT’s debut atop the listing, the band has tied U2 for the third-most No.1 albums on the Billboard 200, now trailing just The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Amidst the chart setting achievements from the band, Stray Kids also recently received six new RIAA Certifications, led by a Platinum Certification for “God’s Menu” and Gold Certifications for the album KARMA and singles “LALALALA,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “S-Class,” and “Case 143.”

Just before Thanksgiving, Stray Kids unveiled the aforementioned SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT,’ known by fans simply as DO IT. SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ marks the second in the band’s SKZ IT mixtape series. It follows the 2024 mega-hit album Hop.

Stray Kids "Do It" M/V

Click to load video

DO IT features the double title tracks “Do It” and “DIVINE.” The former arrived with a music video that features the band’s eight members dancing in a spooky warehouse. DO IT also features the new songs “Holiday,” “Photobook,” and “Do It (Festival Version).” Once again, the group’s in-house production team, 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN—handled writing and producing all tracks.

DO IT and its predecessor KARMA (released in August of this year) both arrived on the heels of Stray Kids’ celebrated world tour, Stray Kids World Tour, which saw the group perform 54 shows across 34 regions worldwide in 2025.

Listen to the Stray Kids’s SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ now.

