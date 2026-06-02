The Avalanches & Jamie xx Release New Single ‘Every Single Weekend’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Avalanches are back, and they brought an old friend along with them. The legendary Melbourne-founded electronic music group once again teams up with Jamie xx on their new single “Every Single Weekend,” out now along with a music video directed by Jonathan Zawada.

“Every Single Weekend” first appeared in shortened form as an interlude on Jamie xx’s 2024 album In Waves. Now extended to full length, it’s out this week, the second new Avalanches single in recent weeks following the May release of “Together” featuring Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, and Prentiss. The songs represent the band’s first new music since 2024, when they appeared on Jamie xx’s In Waves track “All You Children.”

“We’ve loved collaborating with Jamie xx over the years – his In Colour album reignited our passion for sampling, and this track is all about letting go, forgetting the 9-5 grind and enjoying every single weekend,” the Avalanches said in a statement.

The Avalanches - Every Single Weekend ft. Jamie xx

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The “Every Single Weekend” video finds the Avalanches continuing to parody the tropes of modern advertising, as seen in Zawada’s previous video for “Together.” Both videos involve the fictional company Takumi Digital Archives. The band also recently rolled out a retro-futuristic role-playing game involving Takumi.

In the “Every Single Weekend,” Takumi partners with another imaginary company, El Dorado soda. “At Takumi we understand that digital archives are more than data repositories – they are institutional memory, intellectual property, and cultural heritage,” a press release explains.

The Avalanches—Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasi and Andy Szekeres—changed the face of modern music with their sample-filled 2000 debut album Since I Left You. Since their long-awaited comeback in the 2010s, they have continued to evolve their sound in exciting, boundary-pushing ways. Their most recent album was 2020’s We Will Always Love You, hailed by critics as a “genuine masterpiece” and “arguably the best of The Avalanches’ trio of releases thus far.”

Listen to “Every Single Weekend” here.