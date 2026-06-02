Def Leppard Adds Tour Dates In Mexico And South America

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Def Leppard’s 2026 tour just expanded into a whole new hemisphere. The iconic hard rock band has announced tour dates in Mexico and South America throughout October and November, with support from Extreme.

In Mexico, the bands will hit Queretaro, Mexico City, and Guadalajara before moving on to San Salvador, El Salvador; Alajuela, Costa Rica; Quito, Ecuador; Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Santiago, Chile. Tickets for most Mexican and South American dates go on sale Tuesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time for members of Def Leppard’s fan club, the Rock Brigade, at defleppardrockbrigade.com. Alternate onsale dates include Santiago on June 6, San Salvador on June 8, Quito on June 9, and Alajuela on sale June 12.

The fall tour of Latin America will follow summer dates in Europe and the UK. The European leg launches later this month in Sweden. Extreme will also join Def Leppard on their European and UK shows beginning June 16 in Helsinki, save for festival dates in Dessel (June 21) and Wacken (July 30). Def Leppard will also play a one-off gig in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 15 before heading south.

Along with the new dates, Def Leppard is reissuing their Greatest Hits album on vinyl. The newly remastered collection features 10 of the group’s most enduring hits, including “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Hysteria,” and “Photograph.” It’s available in two formats, standard black vinyl and special edition blood red marbled vinyl featuring exclusive 2026 tour edition artwork. Both versions are available for pre-order now.

Additionally, Def Leppard has shared the fifth episode of their docuseries Behind The Tour, which traces their first-ever tour of India, and they’ve published official video of their cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” recorded live at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during their residency this past February.

Shop Def Leppard’s music on vinyl or CD now.