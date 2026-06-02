‘On The Floor’: Jennifer Lopez’s Legendary Club-Friendly Hit

Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

It’s as rare as lightning striking the same place twice, but just occasionally an era-defining pop song chimes with the zeitgeist for a second time. In fact, it’s happening right now with Jennifer Lopez’s “On The Floor.” One of the biggest-selling global singles of 2011 on its initial release, this effervescent song has now gone viral in 2026 after soundtracking a memorably steamy dance scene in Amazon Prime’s sports romance series Off Campus.

For her part, J. Lo has been happy to endorse her use of “On The Floor” in the show, which has sent it skyrocketing back into the Billboard charts. In a recent interview with Variety, she said “The show is so cute, I love it,” before demonstrating her affection for Off Campus for a second time by joining the show’s star Mika Abdalla to recreate the same dance scene for a TikTok video that’s also gone viral.

Of course, it’s often said that authors and musicians score their greatest successes when writing about what they know and that’s certainly the case with Lopez’s “On The Floor.” A hard-edged, yet infectious electro-pop banger featuring a charismatic cameo from rapper/vocal foil Pitbull, the song reflects Lopez’s Latin heritage through its neat interpolation of the melody from Andean folk outfit Los Kjarkas’ “Llorando Se Fue,” but it was also inspired by her early career as a dancer in the late 1980s.

Co-written by Lopez and an all-star team, also including Teddy Sky, Pitbull and the song’s producer RedOne (Lady Gaga, One Direction), “On The Floor” became the flagship hit from Lopez’s seventh studio album, Love? in 2011. Indeed, as soon as the song was finished, J. Lo knew it was something special.

“The minute RedOne played it for me, I made him play it 20 times in a row,” she told MTV in 2011. “I just sat there at the board and I kept listening to it. Because I really feel like, emotionally, I connected to it. But also because of how much I love to dance and how much that’s always been a big part of who I am since I started.”

Lopez’s enthusiasm was shared by her public, with “On The Floor” becoming her biggest hit since 2005’s “Get Right.” In the end it peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and went triple platinum in the U.S. on the way to moving over 13 million copies worldwide. It recently received a further endorsement when it became J. Lo’s first song to make it into Spotify’s elite Billions club and its current resurgence has both surprised – and delighted – its creator.

“When [my team] called me to tell me “On The Floor” entered the charts for the first time in 15 years, it was out of the blue and it was so strange,” Lopez told People in May 2026. “But the music business is so different these days. Listen, great music lives forever, as we know, but now it lives in a different way because people can find it so easily.”

Listen to Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor” now.