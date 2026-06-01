Isabel Dumaa Releases ‘You Don’t Know Me,’ Signs With Republic

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Isabel Dumaa has released “You Don’t Know Me,” her first new song in nearly two years. Released on May 29, the track marks Dumaa’s first release since signing with Lucille Records/Republic Records and WME, opening a new chapter for the 22-year-old singer-songwriter.

Dumaa said “You Don’t Know Me” reflects the end of a relationship and the distance that followed. “‘You Don’t Know Me’ is the start of a new era of music for me,” Dumaa said. “The song is about the end of a relationship that left me feeling so alienated from that person, those around me, and even untethered to my own sense of self.” The release follows her 2024 debut EP, Just My Nature, which included “Quarter Life Crisis” and “C’est La Vie.”

You Don't Know Me

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The single arrives after a run of live dates for Dumaa. She previously toured Europe supporting Mark Ambor across 12 cities, opened shows for Benson Boone and Teddy Swims, and supported Sam Smith’s Castro Theatre residency in San Francisco, where she opened the first six nights. Republic Records said additional new music from Dumaa is imminent. The announcement also places Dumaa on Lucille Records’ roster alongside Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, and Sons of Habit. Lucille Records is a Nashville-based MCA division founded by producer Dave Cobb.

Dumaa began singing and writing songs at age 10 and recorded her first studio material at age 12. After graduating high school, she moved from San Francisco to Los Angeles and released her debut single, “Call My Bluff.” In 2025, Dumaa made her festival debut at SummerFest in Milwaukee. Her social following has passed 800,000 across platforms, and her Spotify monthly listeners recently surpassed 200,000 for the first time. Dumaa also released a version of Rose Betts’ “Irish Eyes,” which drew more than 10 million views on TikTok, while “Quarter Life Crisis” has accumulated more than three million Spotify streams.

Listen to Isabel Dumaa’s “You Don’t Know Me” here.