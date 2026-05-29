Little Big Town Announces ‘It’s A Dying Art’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Records

Little Big Town have announced their 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art, due August 28 via MCA. The country group also shared a new song from the project, “Over and Over,” which arrives with the album announcement and is available to hear now. The album follows the quartet’s continued run on MCA Nashville, where the band is part of a roster that includes George Strait, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, and Tucker Wetmore.

Produced by two-time Grammy winner Gena Johnson and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, It’s A Dying Art features appearances from Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini. The album is available for pre-order and pre-save now in digital formats, CD, vinyl, and retailer-exclusive editions, with limited signed copies and special color vinyl offered through LittleBigTown.com. Its 13-song tracklist opens with “Intro” and includes “Sucker For A Sad Song,” “We Could Have It All,” and “Jet Plane.”

Over And Over

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“Over and Over” was written by Karen Fairchild, Ashley Ray, Jonnie Simpson, and Madi Yanofsky. Little Big Town gave the song its debut performance during their Stagecoach set this year. The album also includes “The Door” with Jason Isbell and “Closing Time” with Kelsea Ballerini.

The announcement follows Little Big Town’s May release of “Hey There Sunshine,” the first song previewed from It’s A Dying Art. The group debuted “Hey There Sunshine” at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The Tennesseean called the song “a hopeful, healing moment,” while Billboard described the ACM Awards performance as “a timely message from one of country music’s greatest vocal groups.” Little Big Town, made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, have spent more than 25 years together as a vocal group.

Listen to Little Big Town’s “Over and Over.”