Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Gish’ 35th Anniversary Vinyl Is Out Now

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Smashing Pumpkins are marking a major milestone this year, releasing a special anniversary reissue of Gish on vinyl to commemorate the album’s 35th birthday.

The reissue comes in two versions, both presented in the album’s original packaging. A limited edition pressing, available at frontman Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s boutique and select independent record stores, features 180-gram gray vinyl dressed up with pink and purple splatter that pays homage to the album’s iconic artwork. A standard black 180-gram pressing is also on offer.

Tracked at Smart Studios in Madison with producer Butch Vig, Gish announced the Pumpkins’ arrival with a sound that effortlessly moved between ethereal textures and tunneling guitar riffs, bringing together strains of classic rock, pop, metal, and shoegaze. The LP introduced listeners to what would become some of the band’s most beloved songs, including singles “Siva,” “I Am One,” and “Rhinoceros,” alongside fan-favorite deep cuts like “Snail” and “Daydream.” The album has since been recognized by outlets including Rolling Stone and Pitchfork among the best records of the grunge era.

The Smashing Pumpkins - Rhinoceros (Official Music Video)

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The vinyl drop comes as the band has plenty more in store for fans. This fall, they will embark on the Rat In A Cage Tour, a North American arena run honoring the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The show will be split into two sets each night — one devoted entirely to Mellon Collie and a second pulling from across the band’s wider catalog — with the core lineup of Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist James Iha leading the charge.

Off the road, Corgan has also kept busy. He recently appeared on a new recording by YUNGBLUD (a first for the band as a featured guest on another artist’s track), and his podcast The Magnificent Others has been going strong for over a year.

Buy The Smashing Pumpkins’ Gish on vinyl here.